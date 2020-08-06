London, Aug 6 (PTI) Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 27 after he appeared via videolink at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. By Aditi Khanna

Indian-American doctor wins Democratic Congressional primary in Arizona

Washington: Dr Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian-American emergency room physician, has won the Democratic party primary for the US House of Representatives in the US state of Arizona. By Lalit K Jha

Obama endorses Indian-origin senatorial candidate Sara Gideon

Washington, Aug 6 (PTI) Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Indian-origin Democratic senatorial candidate Sara Gideon in Maine state, which is seen as one of the most high profile Senate races in the November presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha

Nepal reimposes virus restrictions following spike in cases

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Thursday reimposed restrictions in capital Kathmandu and other coronavirus-affected districts following a spike in the number of fresh virus cases. By Shirish B Pradhan

