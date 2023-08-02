Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): A US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, while highlighting the importance of women's education in Kabul has said that Taliban policies are making it difficult for organisations to deliver aid.

West made these remarks in an interview with a UK-based media organisation.

“For Afghanistan to stand on its own two feet, women must be educated and contribute to economy. If change to policies is made, it will be because Afghans have asked for it, not a result of foreign requests,” the US special representative for Afghanistan tweeted.

He also said that the US supports policy of engagement with Taliban on critical issues, including economy grave human rights concerns, security commitments, effort to curb narcotics, dialogue among Afghans regarding country’s future.

“We have seen welcome decrease in terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians in last year. That trend due in part to Taliban effort against Daesh,” his tweet reads.

West also said that the US has provided close to USD 2 billion in humanitarian assistance since August 2021 to support Afghan people.

“Taliban policies making it very difficult for aid organisations to deliver,” he said.

In regards with the recognition of the Taliban government said that his position has not changes and he does not recognise it.

The US has time and again expressed concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls and expressed support for the people’s demands for their rights to be respected.

According to the US State Department statement, US Special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West along with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, and Chief of the America's Mission to Afghanistan, based in Doha, Karen Decker interacted with the Taliban representatives on July 30 and 31.

"The American delegation expressed deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue to support aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance consistent with humanitarian principles," the US State Department said.

"US officials urged the Taliban to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women, girls, and vulnerable communities. US officials expressed grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice. The United States expressed support for the Afghan people’s demands for their rights to be respected and for their voices to shape the future of the country," the statement added.

The American delegation also met the representatives of Afghan Central Bank and Taliban-appointed Finance department discussed the state of economy of the country and also took the note of the declining inflation, growth of merchandise exports and imports in Afghanistan in 2023, and voiced openness to a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.

US officials noted that Taliban's commitment to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the Washington DC and its allies, and the two sides discussed Taliban efforts to fulfill security commitments.

Meanwhile, Taliban stressed the need for the removal of sanctions, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, TOLO News reported.

The Spokesperson told TOLO News that the Taliban-appointed acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also urged the US not to create obstacles for Afghanistan’s economic development.

He said, “The obstacles should not be created ahead of Afghanistan’s development. The sanctions on the banks should be removed and the Afghans should be allowed to take actions that improve the country. There was discussion with the Qatari side as well.” (ANI)

