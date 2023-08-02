Moscow, August 2: In a distressing incident coming to the fore from Chelyabinsk, western Russia, a 51-year-old man named Vladimir Cheskidov has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for 14 years as a sex slave. According to a report in the New York Post, the woman, now 33 years old, claims to have been kept in captivity since 2019, enduring over 1,000 incidents of rape. Additionally, Cheskidov is accused of murdering another woman in the same house in 2011. The arrest followed the victim's escape and subsequent report to the police. Brazil Horror: Man Drugs Minor, Stuffs Her in Suitcase and Drags Her To His Apartment To Be Used As 'Sex Slave', Video of Terrifying Kidnapping Surfaces.

As reported by local media, Cheskidov's mother played a role in helping the woman escape from captivity. The victim disclosed to the police that during her captivity, she was coerced to perform household chores under the threat of a knife. The outlet's report further stated that she endured repeated torture and brutal beatings for even minor infractions.

During a police search of Cheskidov's one-storey house in Smolino village, a disturbing collection of sex toys, muzzles, and CDs containing pornography was discovered. Additionally, the local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the recovery of human remains in the basement of Cheskidov's residence. According to statements from investigating officers, Cheskidov met the victim when she was 19 years old in 2009. He allegedly invited her to his house under the pretext of "drinking alcohol," but instead, he kept her there against her will since that time. The investigation continues to unfold, revealing the extent of the horrifying circumstances surrounding this case.

