New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held bilateral meetings at the Raisina Dialogue, focusing on strengthening ties with India and addressing key regional issues, including trade, hydropower cooperation, and climate change, the Nepal Embassy in India said.

"Productive bilateral meetings by Foreign Minister Hon. Arzu Rana Deuba at Raisina Dialogue 2025, strengthening partnerships. The Hon. Minister also addressed the panel on climate change, sharing insightful observations and ideas," a post by the Embassy on X read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Deuba and discussed the several aspects of India-Nepal ties.

"Pleased to meet FM Nepal Arzu Rana Deuba today. Discussed various facets of our bilateral cooperation."

Foreign Minister Rana took to X to share the highlights of the meeting. She said, "A highly fruitful interaction with H.E. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. H.E. Jaishankar and I took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges. I expressed my appreciation for India's Neighborhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal's continued prioritization of relations with India."

Deuba shared the areas in which she discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during her visit to India.

In an interview with ANI, Deuba said, "Our main focus is the joint development of hydropower and trade. So these were the issues that we discussed primarily today."

She added that India and Nepal have resumed several meetings that had been pending for some time. "We are now doing a lot of the meetings that had been withheld for some time."

She noted that discussions covered issues such as flood management, trade, security, and water resource sharing.

On Monday, Deuba said that Nepal is focusing on a "closer relationship" with India by enhancing trade and collaborating on global issues.

"We are focusing on closer relationships, vis a vis trade, especially energy trade and trade of our goods and maybe legalising our borders and working together on global issues also we hope to be working together." Deuba said.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. The event, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs, will be attended by world leaders, including Prime Ministers and foreign ministers from various countries. (ANI)

