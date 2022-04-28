Tehran [Iran], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for a boost in ties between the two neighbours, Iran's Foreign Ministry website reported on Thursday.

Zardari, aged 33, was sworn in on Wednesday as the Pakistani foreign minister after a recent reshuffle of the Pakistani government.

Also Read | 'Sex Roster' Made by Man for Nine Wives! Meet Arthur O Urso and His Partners Who Want To Fulfil His Sexuality at Any Cost.

"I hope during your tenure in the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, we will witness expansion of ties between the two nations more than ever before", said Amir-Abdollahian in a telephone conversation with Zardari.Lauding cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, the Iranian diplomat called on both countries to boost cooperation and relations in "all areas."

For his part, Zardari also referred to good and friendly ties between Pakistan and Iran, drawing upon popular, historical, and cultural ties between the two countries.

Also Read | Potentially Hazardous Giant Asteroid Set To Zoom Past Earth on Thursday, Says NASA.

He said that Islamabad is determined to further expand bilateral relations with Tehran, expressing hope that Pakistan's economic ties with Iran will deepen with the removal of the existing obstacles.Amir-Abdollahian invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit Iran. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)