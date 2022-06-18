New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday held talks with Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan where both the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and areas of mutual interests.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had a productive phone call with Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan about bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and regional developments."

After the productive phone call between the two, Minister Morgan stated that the discussion with the FS Kwatra focused on Indo Pacific and peace and stability in the region. Apart from Indo-Pacific, the ministers also exchanged views on the fallout of the war in Ukraine -- Global food insecurity.

Both ministers discussed strengthening ties between the two countries. Morgan, taking to Twitter wrote, "Great to connect with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. Discussed prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region, Ukraine and global food security, and deepening cooperation between our two democracies."

The India and Canada strategic partnership is underpinned by a shared commitment to democratic values, pluralism and rule of law. Bilateral trade was worth USD 2.968 billion from April 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021. India's exports to Canada during this period were USD 1.982 billion and imports from Canada were USD 0.985 billion.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw both sides assisting each other. India supplied Covishield vaccines, Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine medicines to Canada. In April-May 2021, Canada reciprocated with the supplies of critical medicines and oxygen-related equipment.

Earlier, India-Canada Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) were held on March 14, 2022, in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. The Canadian delegation was led by Morgan.

The discussions were cordial and friendly. Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as politics, security, trade & investment, education, science & technology, consular and mobility. They agreed that the two countries should continue working to renew the momentum in relations and convene meetings of bilateral dialogues and working groups.

The FOCs also provided a timely opportunity to exchange assessments on regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Both sides agreed to continue their productive consultations. (ANI)

