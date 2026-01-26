Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unfurled the National Flag at the State-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day held at the historic Ridge, Shimla, today.

After unfurling the Tricolour, the Governor inspected the parade led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Mehar Panwar, and took the salute from an impressive march past commanded by Lt. Shashwat Tiwari of 1 J&K Rifles. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Lady Governor Janaki Shukla were also present on the occasion.

According to the release, the march past featured contingents from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Punjab Police, Himachal Pradesh Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Bharat Scouts and Guides and other units, reflecting discipline, unity and national pride.

On the occasion, the Governor honoured Ritik Chauhan of Gagana village under Chambi Post Office, Chopal tehsil of Shimla district, with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for exemplary courage in saving lives.

Colourful tableaux depicting various developmental initiatives and achievements of different government departments were a major attraction of the celebrations.

Cultural performances added vibrancy to the programme. Artists from the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, presented folk dances from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The Eklavya Kala Manch of Himachal Pradesh Police, 1st IRBN Bangarh, Una, staged a powerful street play on the theme of 'Drug-Free Himachal' to spread awareness about the ill effects of consumption and illegal smuggling of narcotics substance, especially Chitta. Artists from Hamirpur and Shimla enthralled the audience with their captivating performances.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLAs Kuldeep Rathore and Mohan Lal Brakta, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation, Shimla, Surinder Chauhan, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, senior civil, police and military officers, and people from across the state were also present at the celebrations. (ANI)

