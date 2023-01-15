Kabul [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): Afghanistan's security authorities have confirmed that Mursal Nabizada, a former Afghan Member of Parliament, and one of her security guards were on Sunday killed in Kabul, Afghanistan-based News Agency Khaama Press reported.

Spokesperson of the Kabul Security Department, Khalid Zadran, on Sunday said that Mursal Nabizada, a former representative of Laghman province in the Afghan Parliament was killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul city's 12th district.

According to Zadar, unknown gunmen entered Mursal Nabizada's house in the "Ahmadsha Baba Mena" locality in Kabul city's 12th district. The gunmen shot dead two people, reported Khaama Press.

Zadran said that those responsible have not been identified yet and the reason behind the killing remains unclear. During the attack, Nabizada's brother was also wounded. His family is, however, yet to comment on the incident.

Further investigations are underway, Zadran said.

This comes amid a recent increase in terror incidents in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Recently, a blast occurred in front of the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs' building in Kabul, Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based news agency TOLO News tweeted.

"A blast occurred in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul this afternoon. Details to follow," the tweet further read.

Several blasts were heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on January 4, TOLO News reported.

The blasts came three days after at least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takkur said the explosion caused injuries close to the military airport's main gate in Kabul.

The war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents in the past few months.

Last month, a Chinese-owned hotel was targeted in the heart of Kabul.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

