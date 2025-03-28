Canberra [Australia], March 28 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh has been appointed to the Centre for Australia-India Relations Advisory Board, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement, Penny Wong said, "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Waugh AO to the Centre for Australia-India Relations Advisory Board."

The Centre works across government, industry, academia, and the community to build a greater understanding of the Australia-India relationship and encourage businesses to seize the opportunities of an economic partnership, according to the statement.

The Advisory Board helps set the strategic priorities for the centre's programs and activities, supporting partnerships in business, the arts, education, health, science, technology, and sport.

Waugh is a former Australian men's cricket captain and has long been a champion of strengthening ties between Australia and India.

In a statement, Wong said, "He has made significant philanthropic contributions over the past 20 years through the Steve Waugh Foundation. Mr Waugh has also recently published a photography book on India titled, 'The Spirit of Cricket: India'."

She also thanked outgoing board member Adam Gilchrist for his valuable contribution to the Centre since its establishment and to the broader relationship with India.

The bilateral relationship between India and Australia is underpinned by shared values of pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement, and increasing high-level interaction, according to Indian High Commission in Australia statement.

The longstanding people-to-people ties, increasing numbers of Indian students coming to Australia for higher education, growing tourism, and sporting links, particularly Cricket and Hockey, have played a significant role in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

In recent years, ties between the two nations have charted a whole new trajectory of transformational growth, according to the statement. Bilateral cooperation has seen exponential growth in existing frameworks of cooperation and further expanded in new areas, opening up new possibilities, both at the bilateral and global level. (ANI)

