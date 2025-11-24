Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 24 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara after being diagnosed with a chest infection, Bangladesh News 24 reported, citing her doctors' statement.

She is currently under intensive medical observation in a private cabin.

According to Bangladesh News 24, Khaleda Zia was brought to the hospital on Sunday night for health examinations, and following preliminary tests, she was admitted for urgent treatment. Dr FM Siddiqui, a member of the medical board assigned to her care, said, "Her condition over the next 12 hours is crucial. Over the past few months, she has been falling ill very frequently. The reason we admitted her here to Evercare Hospital today [Sunday] is that multiple health issues have coincided."

Dr Siddiqui noted that pre-existing heart conditions have complicated her situation. "She has a permanent pacemaker and previously underwent heart stenting. Both her heart and lungs are affected simultaneously, causing significant respiratory distress. That is why we brought her here urgently," he explained.

"After her arrival, we conducted all necessary tests immediately. Based on the preliminary reports, the medical board collectively decided to start her on antibiotics and administer urgent, rapid care.

Khaleda was admitted at 8 pm and is under the supervision of Evercare Hospital's specialist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Following initial examinations, the medical board convened, including doctors Siddiqui, Zafor Iqbal, Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Mamun Ahmed, retired brigadier general Saiful Islam, and virtually from abroad, Dr Zubaida Rahman and specialists from Johns Hopkins Hospital, United States.

Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member, said: "We confirm that her [Khaleda] care is being managed with utmost precision and vigilance.

"We are not currently concerned about any critical developments. Praise be to God, with the treatment initiated now, the medical board will reconvene in 12 hours to assess her condition and adjust care if necessary."

He added that since early Saturday morning, Tarique Rahman and Khaleda's spouse Zubaida in London have maintained constant communication, alongside the presence of Syeda Shamila Rahman, widow of the late Arafat Rahman Coco, at the hospital. Family members are closely involved in monitoring her treatment.

The 79-year-old Khaleda has long suffered from arthritis, diabetes, kidney and lung issues, and vision problems. She travelled to London on January 7 for advanced medical care and returned to Bangladesh on May 6 after 117 days, as per Bangladesh News 24. (ANI)

