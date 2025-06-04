World News | Former Maldives President Nasheed Plans to Run in 2028 Presidential Polls: Report

Male, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed plans to run in the presidential election of 2028, a media report said on Wednesday.

News portal Adhadhu said it can confirm that Nasheed, who also served as the Speaker of the 19th Parliament, “sent a message to several senior members of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) sharing his opinion.”

“I'm considering running for President, what do you think? Whichever answer you give won't affect our relationship,” Nasheed is said to have messaged senior MDP members, according to the news portal.

Nasheed -- who is termed as the architect of the India-Maldives robust relationship during his term -- is currently serving as the Secretary General of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), an international partnership of 74 countries highly vulnerable to a warming planet.

Nasheed, 58, had departed from the MDP due to conflicts with former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, another pro-India leader. In June 2023, Nasheed resigned from MDP and signed to The Democrats, a party that was formed by his loyalists.

“It remains unclear under which party's ticket he intends to run in the elections,” the news portal added.

He was president of the Maldives from November 11, 2008 to February 7, 2012.

