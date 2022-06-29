Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister sold three expensive watches from a government treasure-house collectively worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (Pkr) to a local watch dealer, a media report said, while adding that these gifts are in addition to the ones reported earlier in the media.

Imran Khan reportedly earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported.

The most expensive watch worth over Pkr 101 million was retained by Imran at 20 per cent of its value after his PTI government amended the rules and settled the gift retention price at 50 per cent of its original value.

The PTI chief first sold the watches and then deposited 20 per cent of each in the government treasury, the Pakistan daily citing documents and sale receipts, the report said.

It added that these gifts worth millions of rupees were never deposited in Toshakhana.

Reportedly, the gift received by any government official is to be reported immediately, so its value is assessed. Only after that, the recipient deposits a specific amount if he wants to keep it.

According to Toshakhana documents cited by the News, Imran earned Pkr 36 million from the sale of these three expensive watches gifted by visiting dignitaries from friendly Gulf countries.

Back in April, Shehbaz Sharif had accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth Pkr 140 million in Dubai.

"Imran Khan sold these gifts for Pkr 140 million in Dubai," Shehbaz had said.

He said that the expensive gifts included diamond jewellery sets, bracelets and wristwatches. Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the

Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the Toshakhana that had been filed in the Islamabad High Court on which then PM Imran Khan had commented that the details cannot be revealed as per the Official Secrets Act, 1923. (ANI)

