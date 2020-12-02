Islamabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away at a military hospital in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, his family has said. He was 76.

Jamali was on a ventilator in the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD) after suffering a heart attack a few days ago.

His relative Senator Sana Jamali told the media that the former premier died in the evening.

Jamali served as the prime minister from November 2002 until June 2004 when Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was the president of the country.

Hailing from the impoverished province of Balochistan, Jamali was a veteran politician who started political career in 1964. He was last elected as Member of Parliament in 2013.

He resigned from the National Assembly only days before the completion of the assembly's term, citing health concerns.

