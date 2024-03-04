New York, Mar 4 (AP) Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave at the ex-president's civil fraud trial.

Weisselberg, 76, surrendered to the Manhattan prosecutor's office earlier Monday and entered state court in handcuffs, wearing a mask, before pleading guilty to five counts of perjury. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of lying under oath when he answered questions in a deposition in May and at the October trial about allegations that Trump lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks and insurance companies.

Under New York law, perjury involving false testimony is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. (AP)

