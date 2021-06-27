London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid was appointed health secretary after the resignation of Matt Hancock on Saturday, Downing Street said.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care," Downing Street said in a release.

Previously, Javid served as home secretary from 2018-19 and then as chancellor of exchequer until February last year, when he was replaced by Rishi Sunak.

On Saturday, Hancock resigned after admitting that he broke COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when he was pictured kissing his adviser, which reportedly caused outrage in the country.

"I understand the sacrifice that everybody has made and you have made. And those of us who make the rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign," Hancock said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

This statement comes after a leaked CCTV showed the minister kissing aide and former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his departmental office, CNN reported.

British media reports allege that the images are from May 6, two weeks before cross-household contact was allowed indoors in the country.

Downing Street published Hancock's resignation letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (ANI)

