London [UK], December 16 (ANI): Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Wednesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, and discussed strengthening security cooperation, Climate Change and Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Barton said that he and Shringla agreed to closely work together as a global force for good.

"Closer collaboration between the United Kingdom and India means faster progress to strengthen security cooperation, end the COVID19 pandemic and fight Climate Change. I met Indian Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla today and we agreed to work closely together as a global force for good," tweeted the Under-Secretary.

Barton, a former British High Commissioner to India, earlier said that the UK shared priorities with India including climate change and COVID-19 make it a key global partner for the nation, during Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's bilateral visit to India.

"Our shared priorities on issues like ClimateChange and COVID-19 make India, a key global partner for the UK," Barton said.

Meanwhile earlier today, UK foreign secretary Raab called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to India.

The foreign secretary said that the UK is committed to building a closer relationship with India. (ANI)

