Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enjoyed a game of tennis ball cricket with young cricketers at the Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, making his visit to the city even more memorable. Sharing a picture of himself batting, Sunak took to X on February 2, captioning it, "No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket." Sunak, known for his love for the sport, added a fun local touch to his visit. Earlier, he and his father-in-law Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, were seen at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), where they attended a session. Jaipur Literature Festival: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak and Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Engage in Candid Conversation at JLF in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Rishi Sunak Enjoys Tennis Ball Cricket at Mumbai's Parsee Gymkhana

No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket. pic.twitter.com/UNe6d96AFE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 2, 2025

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Plays Cricket in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket with young cricketers at Parsee Gymkhana pic.twitter.com/Q1W0NVONaB — IANS (@ians_india) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)