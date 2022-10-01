Beijing [China], October 1 (ANI): A former top official in central China's Hubei province has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and other public offices over corruption charges.

China's top anti-graft body said on Thursday that Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of Hubei, was expelled over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Accused of Kidnapping Head of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Ihor Murashov.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation into Cao conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Cao was also a former member of the leading Party members group of the provincial government.

Also Read | India Foils China’s Attempt to Bring Resolution Against AUKUS at IAEA.

According to Chinese state media, the investigation found that Cao lost his ideals and convictions, engaged in political speculation and superstitious activities, and resisted investigation by authorities.

"Disregarding the Party's eight-point frugality code, Cao accepted gifts and money, as well as banquets and tours that might compromise his impartiality in the performance of official duties," the Xinhua report added.

Cao took advantage of his power for personal gain, traded power and money for sex, and intervened in judicial affairs in breach of relevant regulations, said the statement.

He was also found to have used his positions to seek benefit for others in business operations and project contracting, taking a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision was made to expel Cao from the Party, remove him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution.

Cao's expulsion comes as the Chinese government made several arrests of high-ranking officials and ministers in recent months, ahead of the 20th National Congress.

Last week, the country's former justice minister Fu Zhenghua, who led many corruption-fighting campaigns, was jailed for bribery.

He was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes worth more than 117 million yuan ( USD 16.76 million) and bending the law for personal gains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)