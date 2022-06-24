Yaroslavl [Russia], June 24 (ANI): Four people have died and five more have been hospitalized as a result of a military plane crash near the Russian city of Ryazan, the regional authorities said on Friday.

"The response group of the regional government says that, according to preliminary information, four people have died as a result of the plane crash near the Mikhailovskoye Roadway of Ryazan," the government was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

"Five more people are in the medical facilities of Ryazan with various injuries. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the authorities added.

All of the injured people are in stable condition.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said an Il-76 military-transport plane crash landed in Ryazan due to an engine problem.

According to the TASS news agency, the accident occurred when the plane was performing a training flight.

"While performing a training flight with no cargo on board, the crew detected an engine malfunction and decided to perform an off-runway landing," the ministry said. (ANI)

