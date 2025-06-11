Kathmandu, Jun 11 (PTI) Four Indian nationals were on Wednesday arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade of jewellery here.

Nepal police raided Munna Gems and Jewellers, operated by the Indian nationals, at New Road in the heart of Kathmandu, based on a tip-off.

The accused have been identified as Haribor Seikh, 43, Surjit Das, 39, Tamol Sadra, 40, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Kolkata and currently residing in Kathmandu Metropolitan City, according to police.

Gold ornaments, diamonds and other valuable stones worth more than Rs 20 million have been recovered from them, Senior Superintendent of Police Bishwo Adhikari said.

