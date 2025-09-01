Tel Aviv [Israel] September 1 (ANI/TPS): Four men from Israel's Arab community were killed in separate attacks over less than 24 hours, pushing the community's homicide toll this year to 167. The deaths occurred in Taibeh, Acre, Jaffa, and the Galilee village of Nahf, and most were linked to criminal disputes and family feuds.

The most recent killing took place overnight into Monday in Nahf, where 32-year-old nurse Yazan Mohammed Qadri was shot at the entrance to his home. A new father, Qadri was pronounced dead at the scene. Police launched a search for suspects, citing criminal motives.

Sunday evening in Jaffa, a 41-year-old man was shot dead, and a 25-year-old man was lightly injured. Authorities said the attack appeared to stem from a dispute among criminals.

Sunday afternoon in Acre, a 30-year-old man was shot near the city's market. Emergency medics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

Early Sunday morning in Taibeh, northeast of Tel Aviv, 40-year-old Muatasem Nuseirat was ambushed by masked assailants outside his home. He was rushed to Meir Medical Centre in Kfar Sava in critical condition and later died. Police arrested two local men in their thirties with no prior criminal records in connection with the killing and planned to request an extension of their detention.

The weekend also saw additional deadly incidents. On Saturday in Umm al-Fahm, 70-year-old Fursan Mahajneh was fatally shot while running errands. Relatives said his killing was linked to an ongoing family feud. He was taken to Haemek Hospital in Afula, where he succumbed to his injuries. On the same day in Jaffa, a car explosion wounded five people. A 24-year-old man suffered severe injuries, two other men were moderately hurt, and two women sustained lighter wounds. All were taken to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and a man in his thirties was arrested.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit organisation that promotes Arab integration into Israeli society, the murder was the 167th violent death in the Arab community this year.

The spike continues a pattern of violence in the Arab sector, which saw 230 murders in 2024. In 2023, a record number of 244 Israeli-Arabs were murdered, more than double the 120 homicides in 2022.

The surge in violence is attributed to organised crime groups fighting turf battles and attempting to eliminate rivals. Arab criminal organizations have been involved in extortion, money laundering, and trafficking in weapons, drugs, and women.

Critics argue the crime wave has worsened since Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician, became National Security Minister in 2022. (ANI/TPS)

