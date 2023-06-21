The scene of a shooting attack, where four Israelis were killed, near Eli in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem (Photo/TPS)

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Four Israelis were killed and another four were injured when two Palestinians opened fire on people at a gas station near the community of Eli on Tuesday.

The four were declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. Another four were evacuated to hospitals, including one in serious condition, two with moderate wounds, and one who was lightly injured.

The Israel Defense Forces said that an armed civilian returned fire, killing one of the terrorists. The Tazpit Press Service has learned that the civilian is among the four who were injured.

Security forces are searching for a second terrorist. The military ordered Eli's 1,000 residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors and windows. Roadblocks were set up in the Binyamin and Samaria regions.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he would hold a meeting with senior defence officials to discuss the situation.

Tensions in Judea and Samaria are high following heavy clashes in Jenin on Sunday. Armed groups detonated a 40 kg bomb buried underneath a road as IDF forces were leaving the city after an arrest raid. The IDF was forced to call in a helicopter air strike on a group of terrorists to cover the evacuation. It was the first time since 2002 that the military has used combat helicopters to carry out open-air strikes in Judea and Samaria.

A Hamas spokesman praised the attack, saying the Palestinian response to "Jenin and Al-Aqsa was not late in coming." Photos circulated on social media of Palestinians in Jenin distributing sweets. (ANI/TPS)

