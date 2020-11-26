Peshawar, Nov 26 (PTI) At least four people, belonging to the technical branch of state-owned National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), were killed when terrorists opened fire at their vehicle while they were returning from work in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, police said.

The terrorists targeted their vehicle in Mir Ali tehsil of the district bordering Afghanistan, district police officer Shafiullah Gandapur said.

Also Read | Work From Home Till March 2021? Top Canadian Bank to Keep Offices Closed for Employees Till Spring.

The dead included one local and three others from DIKHAN, Abbotabad and Gujranwala districts.

Investigation into the incident has started and search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, the official said.

Also Read | FlyDubai Begins Flights to Tel Aviv After Deal Between UAE and Israel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)