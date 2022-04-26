Karachi [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi, according to media reports on Tuesday.

As per Geo TV, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in Karachi University.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear War Is Real and Should Not Be Underestimated’, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations, the media outlet reported.

As per police sources, there were seven to eight people in the van; however, the exact number of casualties has yet to be reported. (ANI)

Also Read | First US Private Astronaut Mission To International Space Station Returns To Earth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)