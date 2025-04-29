World News | Four People Killed as Vehicle Smashes Through Illinois Building, Police Say

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school programme on Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 29, 2025 06:08 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Four People Killed as Vehicle Smashes Through Illinois Building, Police Say
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chatham, Apr 29 (AP) Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school programme on Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 pm to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

Also Read | Iran Port Blast: Death Toll Climbs to 70 as Fire Extinguished at Shahid Rajaei Port Rocked by Explosion.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois. (AP)

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nawaz Sharif Wants Diplomatic Channel to Be Used to Ease Tensions Between India and Pakistan, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
World News | Four People Killed as Vehicle Smashes Through Illinois Building, Police Say
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chatham, Apr 29 (AP) Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school programme on Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 pm to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

Also Read | Iran Port Blast: Death Toll Climbs to 70 as Fire Extinguished at Shahid Rajaei Port Rocked by Explosion.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois. (AP)

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nawaz Sharif Wants Diplomatic Channel to Be Used to Ease Tensions Between India and Pakistan, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
ayabonga khaka
500+K+ searches
isro
500+K+ searches
kashvee gautam
500+K+ searches
malaysia vs thailand
500+K+ searches
mp board 12th result 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025

‘India Must Show We Stand Together Against Terrorism’: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Write to PM Narendra Modi for Special Parliament Session To Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack

  • RBL Bank Share Price Today, April 29: RBL Bank Shares Dip Despite Positive Earnings Outlook, Check Latest Price on NSE

  • 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals Sacrifices Made by Parents, Credits Rajasthan Royals’ Coaching Staff After Record-Breaking Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro Pre-Orders, Launch on April 30, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola Edge 50 Pro Successor

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ayabonga khaka
    500+K+ searches
    isro
    500+K+ searches
    kashvee gautam
    500+K+ searches
    malaysia vs thailand
    500+K+ searches
    mp board 12th result 2025
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel