World News | Four People Killed as Vehicle Smashes Through Illinois Building, Police Say

Chatham, Apr 29 (AP) Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school programme on Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 pm to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

Also Read | Iran Port Blast: Death Toll Climbs to 70 as Fire Extinguished at Shahid Rajaei Port Rocked by Explosion.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois. (AP)

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nawaz Sharif Wants Diplomatic Channel to Be Used to Ease Tensions Between India and Pakistan, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)