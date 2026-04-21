Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): As the clock ticks down toward the Wednesday evening expiration of the two-week ceasefire, Pakistan launched a last-minute effort to prevent a return to full-scale war after the first Islamabad Talks ended in impasse.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday formally urged both the United States and Iran to extend the truce, warning that "dialogue and diplomacy" are the only viable paths to regional stability.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tried To Access Nuclear Codes During Emergency Meeting but Was Stopped by US Army General Dan Caine: Report.

According to a post on X by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Dar held high-level meetings in Islamabad, including a pivotal session with US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Pakistan is pushing for an immediate extension of the 14-day ceasefire (brokered on April 8) to allow for a second round of face-to-face talks.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rumen Radev and Progressive Bulgaria Party on Parliamentary Election Victory.

"U.S. Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today. Discussions covered recent regional developments. DPM/FM underscored Pakistan's consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability. He stressed the need for engagement between the United States and Iran, urged both sides to consider extending the ceasefire, and to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance," posted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan.

The appeal comes amid a backdrop of extreme uncertainty, with President Donald Trump signalling a refusal to grant any extensions while Iranian officials trade barbs with Washington over "historical mistrust."

Despite Pakistan's hospitality, the bridge between the two adversaries remains precarious. President Trump recently told CNBC that he "doesn't want" to extend the ceasefire, declaring that Iran "had a choice" and the U.S. military is "raring to go" if a deal isn't consummated.

Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of repeatedly breaching the agreement. "Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In multiple posts within a short span, he reiterated threats to target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, if a deal is not reached. He also highlighted the impact of "Operation Midnight Hammer," describing it as the "complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran."

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has rejected "negotiations under the shadow of threats," asserting that Tehran has "new cards" to play on the battlefield if hostilities resume.

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield," Ghalibaf said in a post on X, adding that Iran would not allow negotiations to turn into a "table of surrender".

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), has categorically denied reports of any Iranian delegation travelling to Pakistan.

"No Iranian diplomatic delegation - be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission - has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Despite this denial, conflicting reports have emerged.

According to Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, delegations from both the United States and Iran are expected to arrive in Islamabad simultaneously, indicating a possible breakthrough in diplomatic efforts.

The report suggested that both sides are converging on Islamabad to participate in high-stakes negotiations aimed at de-escalating long-standing tensions. The synchronised arrival, if confirmed, could mark a significant step forward in efforts to stabilise the situation in the region.

However, official confirmation from Tehran remains pending. As of now, Iran has not verified these reports, even as preparations are believed to be underway for potential high-level engagements between the two adversaries.

While US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the American team, Iranian state media (IRIB) continues to deny that any Iranian delegation has officially departed for Pakistan.

The extension request by Pakistan can be dubbed as an attempt to reconcile their previous attempt at mediation of a deal between the two sides during the first round of talks, which ended in a stalemate as no deal was reached despite a marathon session of negotiations that lasted about 21-hours.

This stalemate has pushed the peace efforts significantly back in round one of talks. Mediators are working to reconcile Iran's demands for sanctions relief with US requirements for nuclear constraints and maritime security.

The first round of talks was held between US Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior advisor Jared Kushner--who is also the son-in-law of President Donald Trump--on the US side.

The Iranian delegation included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and senior diplomat Ali Bagheri Kani.

Despite the escalating tensions and war of words, there are indications of possible diplomatic movement behind the scenes. According to a report by Axios, Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly given the "green light" for Iranian negotiators to travel to Islamabad.

If confirmed, this could pave the way for a fresh round of high-stakes talks expected to take place on Wednesday, even as uncertainty persists and both sides continue to exchange strong statements ahead of the ceasefire deadline.

As of Tuesday night, the ceasefire is scheduled to expire Wednesday evening (Washington time). Without a breakthrough in the next 24 hours, the fragile peace brokered by Pakistan faces total collapse. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)