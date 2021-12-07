Paris [France], December 7 (ANI): France has "well noted" the decision of the United States to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing of 2022 and it will consult with European partners on the next step, a foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

"We have well noted the US choice and we will coordinate on this topic at the European level," the spokesperson told a news conference.

Also Read | Anil Menon, Indian Origin Physician, Among 10 New NASA Astronaut Recruits for Future Space Missions.

In a symbolic protest against China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," the Biden administration on Monday announced that it has decided not to send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

US athletes will still participate in the Olympics, but the administration will not be sending government officials to the games. The same policy applies to the Paralympic Games to be held in Beijing, CNN reported.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: Spain Approves Vaccination for Kids Between 5-11 Years Age Group.

According to CNN, the move marks an escalation of pressure by the US on China over allegations of forced labour and human rights abuses in China's western region of Xinjiang, particularly against the Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minority groups.

The US is looking to send a "clear message" that the human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be "business as usual," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told media persons at a White House briefing.

President Joe Biden has said last month that he was weighing a diplomatic boycott as Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, advocated for a protest of China's human rights abuses, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)