Frankfurt (Germany), Feb 25 (AP) Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg was briefly interrupted on Sunday as fans continued protests against outside investors in the league.

Wolfsburg was leading 2-1 and the second half had started just minutes before Frankfurt supporters threw small plastic balls onto the field behind one of the goals. A small plastic pig was also thrown, landing beside one of the goal posts.

The fans also held a giant banner criticising Volkswagen-backed Wolfsburg with an expletive, saying the “investor club” should be excluded from the German soccer federation (DFB).

The game was held up for around six minutes while the items were removed before play resumed.

The protest comes despite the German soccer league (DFL) on Wednesday scrapping its controversial plan to bring in an outside investor for a share of media rights income.

The last two weekends had seen extensive protests across Germany's top two divisions, but it was expected they would stop after the DFL abandoned its investor plans. (AP)

