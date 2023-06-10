Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paris, Jun 10 (AP) French judges on Saturday handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden. His name was not released.

The lead prosecutor, Line Bonnet-Mathis, said the man was presented to investigating judges in the lakeside town of Annecy on Saturday and handed the charges. He is in custody pending further investigation.

The prosecutor says the victims are no longer in life-threatening condition after Thursday's attack. (AP)

