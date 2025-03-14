New York [US], March 14 (ANI): Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Parvathaneni Harish on Thursday (local time) delivered India's statement at the meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In his speech, he highlighted the unjustified claim by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that their frequent references will not validate their claim on the region.

"As is their habit, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan today has made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Frequent references will neither validate their claim, nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism," he said.

Harish further said that Pakistan's fanatical mindset was well-known, and that the reality will not change nevertheless, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India.

"The fanatical mindset of this nation is well known, as also its record of bigotry. Such efforts will not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India," he said.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said that Harish during his speech said, India was a land of pluralism, and was home to over 200 million Muslims.

"PR Parvathaneni Harish delivered India's statement at the meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. He highlighted: India is a land of diversity and pluralism. With over 200 million, India is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world. India stands united with the UN membership in condemning incidents of religious intolerance against Muslims," he said.

https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/1900591971250385143

"It is imperative to recognise that religious discrimination is a broader challenge that affects followers of all faiths. The path to meaningful progress lies in acknowledging that religio-phobia in its various forms threatens the fabric of our diverse, global society," his statement added

Harish further said that deliberation on religion-related issues must unite people, and not divide.

"There is a need to work towards a future where every individual, regardless of their faith, can live with dignity, security, and respect. Any deliberation on issues of faith must seek to unite, not divide," he added. (ANI)

