Thimphu [Bhutan], January 30 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to benefit from his guidance on ways to further deepen ties between the two nations.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "An honour to receive the audience from His Majesty the King of Bhutan and benefit from his guidance on ways to further deepen the India-Bhutan unique ties of friendship."

Kwatra, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, called on Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. During his meeting with the Bhutanese PM on Monday, Kwatra reaffirmed the strong friendship shared between India and Bhutan.

Kwatra assured Lyonchhen of India's unwavering commitment to being a reliable partner, aligning closely with the priorities outlined by the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan.

"Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra called on @PMBhutan Lyonchhen H.E. Tshering Tobgay. FS reaffirmed the close bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan & assured Lyonchhen of India's firm commitment to partner with Bhutan as per the priorities of the Royal Government & people of Bhutan," said the Indian Embassy in Bhutan in a post on X.

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Kwatra also met with the Bhutanese Foreign Affairs Minister, DN Dhungyel. The discussions between the two sides delved into important bilateral matters of mutual interest, exploring ways to further enhance relations between India and Bhutan across various sectors.

In another post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan shared insights into this meeting, stating, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra called on @FMBhutan Lyonpo DN Dhungyel. The two sides discussed important bilateral matters of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen relations across all sectors."

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a bilateral meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden on multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra held bilateral consultations with Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Aum Pema Choden. A wide-ranging discussion on multifaceted cooperation between in development partnership, space, energy, trade, technology, economic ties, and people-to-people ties."

On Monday, Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Bhutan for a three-day official visit from January 29-31. Aum Pema Choden welcomed him at Paro.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The visit provided an opportunity for wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of the bilateral relationship including development partnership, 13th Five Year Plan, cooperation in energy, trade, technology, connectivity, infrastructure, economic ties, and people-to-people connections between the two countries."

"The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchanges between Bhutan and India, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," it added. (ANI)

