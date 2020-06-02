World News | Fully Committed to Provide Justice to George and His Family, Says Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that all Americans are rightly 'sickened by the brutal death' of George Floyd and his administration is fully committed to providing justice to George and his family.

"All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed, the justice will be fully served for George and his family and He will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend and protect the great country and the American people. I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

Police used teargas to disperse crowds of protesters near the White House ahead of Trump's speech in the Rose Garden.

"But we cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities. And as their President, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you.

Trump continued: "I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters. but in recent days, our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa and others."

Trump further said that he can not allow the righteous cry and peaceful protesters to be drawn out by an angry mob.

The US President earlier termed the ongoing violent protests on America's streets as unacceptable and said that any form of anarchy and lawlessness will not be tolerated, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"The President has made clear that what we are seeing on America's streets is unacceptable. Violence, looting, anarchy, lawlessness are not to be tolerated," Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when George Floyd, a 46-years-old African American man, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

A military police battalion, consisting of 200 to 250 personnel is now being deployed to Washington, DC, and is expected to reach the US capital till Monday night.

According to CNN, the troops are expected to provide security in District of Columbia (DC) but not perform law enforcement duties such as arrest and detention of protesters or rioters.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month. (ANI)

