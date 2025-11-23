Brussels [Belgium], November 23 (ANI/WAM): A number of world leaders participating in the 2025 G20 Johannesburg Summit welcomed the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.

The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace.

Also Read | Pakistan's Atrocities in Balochistan: BASC Raises Alarm Over Abduction of Minor Girl in Hub, Calls Enforced Disappearances a Human Rights Emergency.

''We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack,'' said the leaders in a joint statement on Ukraine issued by the European Council today.

They reiterated that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively.

Also Read | 'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support for Early End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Enduring Peace': S Jaishankar.

''We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days,'' they affirmed. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)