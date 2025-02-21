Johannesburg, Feb 21 (PTI) Highlighting the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the G20's ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.

Jaishankar is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting,

Addressing the G20 session titled 'Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation', Jaishankar said the G20 is an important expression of the world's growing multi-polarity.

"The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition. Some of it is the accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security and climate concerns," he said on Thursday.

But there are also the current anxieties about concentrated supply chains, weaponisation of trade and finance, and transparency of data flows, Jaishankar said.

"Looking ahead, differential progress on Artificial intelligence and Electric vehicles, space, drones or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications," he said.

G20 captures the "diversity of our interests, cultures and outlook," he said.

"For this very reason, its ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda," the minister said.

He said the "polarisation" of recent years has created visible stress and distorted priorities.

"What we could do was, to somehow, find enough common ground to safeguard this institution. Today, the imperative is to go beyond that," Jaishankar said.

He also presented India's position on West Asia, maritime security, Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and UN reforms.

He said India welcomes the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, supports humanitarian assistance, condemns terrorism, and advocates a two-state solution.

Maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring an inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned solution are important. Peace and stability in the region is vital for the entire world, he said.

Ensuring maritime security in and around this region is also essential, he said.

"Indian naval forces have contributed to that in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Restoring normal maritime commerce remains a priority," Jaishankar said.

In the Indo-Pacific, it is important that international law – especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 – is respected.

"Agreements entered into must be observed. And there must be no room for coercion," he said.

On the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said India has long advocated dialogue and diplomacy.

Today, the world expects that parties concerned deal with each other to end the war, he said.

On UN reforms he said, "As G20 members, we also must recognise that multilateralism itself lies deeply damaged. The UN and its Security Council is often grid-locked. Just getting it back to work is not enough; its working methods and representation must change."

More plurilateralism is required to plug global deficits, Jaishankar said.

"International cooperation itself must be less opaque or unilateral. And the global agenda cannot be narrowed down to the interests of a few," he said.

Geo-politics is a reality, as is national interest, he said.

"But the very purpose of diplomacy - and a group like G20 - is to find common ground and create the basis for collaboration," the minister said.

"We can do so best by observing international law, respecting the UN Charter and preserving institutions. Differences must not become disputes, disputes should not become conflicts, and conflicts should not lead to a bigger breakdown," he said.

As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays a critical role in steering the global economy through the significant challenges it faces.

The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union and the European Union. PTI

