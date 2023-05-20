Hiroshima [Japan], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented suggestions for improving global food security during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Speaking at a session on "Working Together to Address Multiple Crises," PM Modi said, "The priority should be given to the creation of an inclusive food system focused on the world's most vulnerable people, in particular marginal farmers," making it clear that India's focus remains on the developing countries of the so-called Global South when he speaks at key international forums.

PM Modi stressed 10 point call to action at the G7 Summit comprising developing inclusive food systems that protect the most vulnerable, including marginal farmers; adopting Millets: path to nutritional and environmental benefits; stopping food wastage from strengthening food security; depoliticizing global fertilizer supply chains; developing an alternative model to fertilizers; developing resilient healthcare systems; promoting holistic healthcare, pursue traditional systems of medicine; promoting digital health to ensure global universal health coverage; ensuring mobility of healthcare professionals and building development models inspired by needs of developing countries, not driven by consumerism.

"Building inclusive food systems that focus on the world's most vulnerable people, especially marginal farmers, should be our priority. Global fertilizer supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in these have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation," said PM Modi.

He stressed creating a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilizers around the world.

"I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world. It should be our endeavour to separate organic food from fashion statement and commerce and connect it with nutrition and health," said PM Modi.

Highlighting the benefits of millets, PM Modi said that the UN has declared 2023 as International Millet Year.

"Millets simultaneously address the challenges of nutrition, climate change, water conservation and food security. Awareness should be created on this," said PM Modi.

He said that the prevention of food wastage should be the collective responsibility for sustainable global food security.

PM Modi also dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic that challenged the perspective of cooperation and the help of humanity.

He said that the availability of vaccines and medicines was linked to politics instead of human welfare and underscored that introspection was necessary for health security in future.

PM Modi suggested, the "Establishment of resilient healthcare systems; Holistic healthcare for promotion, expansion and joint research of traditional medicine; One Earth - One Health principle, and digital health, universal health coverage."

He said that the priority should be the mobility of doctors and nurses in the service of mankind.

He aspired for the holistic use of natural resources and development model inspired by consumerism to be changed.

"I believe that the development model should pave the way for development, not become a hindrance in the progress of developing countries," said PM Modi.

He also stressed women-led development and gave the example of Droupadi Murmu, as well as, called for the rights of transgender persons.

"The President of India is a woman from a tribal area. At the grassroots level, 33 per cent of seats are reserved for women. They are an integral part of our decision-making process. We have made a law to ensure the rights of transgender persons. And you will be happy to know that there is a railway station in India which is completely run by transgender people," said PM Modi. (ANI)

