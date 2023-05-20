London, May 20: A 37-year-old man was mauled to death by a dog in Leigh in Greater Manchester of, UK on Thursday. The victim, Jonathan Hogg, was found by officers on Westleigh Lane with serious injuries shortly after 9.10 pm. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died in the early hours of Friday. The police department registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

According to the media reports, police have made a second arrest and seized 15 dogs after a man was killed in a dog attack. Police said the woman, aged 22, had been arrested on suspicion of money laundering. Reportedly, the police also recovered "items" with a total value of £37,500, including cash. A 24-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog, causing injury and resulting in death. Dog Attack in Italy: Woman Mauled to Death By Brother’s Rottweiler While Trying to Feed It in Ventimiglia.

The police said the dog that attacked Hogg was humanely "put to sleep" after officers used "every tactic to subdue" the animal. The dogs that were seized are now being cared for at a specialist facility," a police spokesman said.

"Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him. "We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss," read the tribute released by Hogg's family following his death. UK Shocker: Woman Out on Walk With Dog Trampled to Death by Herd of Cows in Lancashire.

In another incident of dog attacks, a boy was attacked by a family dog when he was walking down the stairs. The dog tore off part of his scalp. The dog, who had been purchased on Facebook just two weeks prior, pounced on the child and pulled him down the stairs.

