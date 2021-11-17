New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Ganga Connect Exhibition was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham City University Prof. Philip Plowden today in the presence of eminent people from different organisations and technology innovators.

Inaugurating the exhibition at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Prof. Plowden appreciated the efforts taken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (c-Ganga) and was pleased that faculties from the school of engineering and sciences will participate in the scientific dialogues, read National Mission for Clean Ganga press release.

He further suggested the team of NMCG and c-Ganga should again visit Birmingham and present the exhibition during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Dr. Shashank Vikram, Honorable Consul General of India in Birmingham, highlighted the efforts and dedication of government officials of NMCG and Ministry of Jal Shakti for their efficient planning and organizing the exhibition in Birmingham and stated that contribution has been extended from Indian communities in Birmingham to the exhibition, added the release.

In his address, he reiterated the importance of river rejuvenation, and role of modern technologies requiring collaborative efforts from various partners.

The Ganga Connect Exhibition in Birmingham was joined by DP Mathuria, Executive Director (Technical), NMCG. He thanked all the present delegates and honorary representatives from Birmingham for the facilitation of the exhibition and explained the different projects undertaken under the Namami Gange Program with an aim to provide a better quality of life and rejuvenation of the river Ganga, read the release.

During his interaction with the delegates present, he shared the success stories, inspirations, and learnings from the past experiences during the journey of the Namami Gange Program.

The Birmingham exhibition was also visited by various Indian delegates including Sanmit Ahuja, Expert Member, cGanga; Prof. Sachin S. Gunthe, IIT Madras; Prof. Prasanta Sanyal, IISER Kolkata and Dr. Vishal Kapoor, IIT Kanpur.

Post-inauguration, a detailed roundtable discussion was organized and attended by nearly 30 participants including industrialists, technology innovators, members of the local government and eminent members of the Indian diaspora, informed the release.

The Ganga Connect Exhibition started its journey from Glasgow on November 8, where it was inaugurated and honoured by the presence of the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav.

Later, the Ganga Connect Exhibition reached Cardiff, Wales, on November 12 and was inaugurated at Cardiff University, by the Mark Drakeford MS, First Minister of Wales and Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

Post Cardiff, Ganga Connect Exhibition reached Birmingham and received warm accolades by Indian and foreign delegates. In its next leg, the Ganga Connect Exhibition will be showcased in Oxford and will finally conclude in London at the end of this month, added the release. (ANI)

