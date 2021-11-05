Tokyo [Japan], November 5 (ANI): Japanese people enjoy gardening as a hobby in their leisure time. Recently, the latest gardening products were exhibited at the 'International Garden Expo' held near Tokyo.

This year's expo featured tools used in gardening, ideal products to beautify your garden, and various eco-friendly products.

This is the dome house that can be installed in the garden enabling owners to create their own special place.

"As the hours of staying at home had increased, more people opted to do gardening. Therefore, we have different kinds of gardening products on display. The use of pizza kilns and tents is increasing as many people moved to the countryside where they have large gardens," an exhibitor said.

In addition, eco-friendly products were also put on display. As you can see the surface of this flowerpot is made up of cloth and it has a strange geometric pattern.

And this flowerpot is made up of biodegradable plastic that decomposes into water and carbon dioxide thus reducing plastic waste.

"More than half of the raw materials or 51 per cent of them are made of paper and the rest 49 per cent are made of plastic, which can be replaced with combustible materials," another exhibitor said.

Though artificial turf is used worldwide, it creates problems amid high temperatures and people tend to get injured.

So to prevent this problem, humus soil is spread over it that acts as a cushion.

"I think it is most important for children across the globe to run around and play on the green and comfortable lawn. I am applying for an international patent because I want to protect the feet of children with the latest technology integrated with nature," one of the exhibitor explained.

With people opting for new activities in their leisure time, the gardening industry is aiming high to draw customers with multiple range of products. (ANI)

