Director Sudipto Sen, who helmed The Kerala Story, has come out in support of the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond and his film Charak. He said that the audience has an appetite for films like Animal and ‘Dhurandhar, yet films like The Kerala Story and Charak are labelled as “propaganda”. ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Row: Booking Platform Lists Vipul Shah’s Upcoming Film Despite High Court’s Stay Order.

The director attended the trailer launch of Charak where he spoke about certain films getting backlash and not getting the fair chance to tell their stories. He said, “Our censor board follows a kind of double standard. Many of the governing practices are decades old. The Cinematograph Act itself dates back to 1952. A few years ago, the censor board accepted the recommendations of the Shyam Benegal Committee report, but the law and its implications have still not been fully implemented. We will continue to raise our voices and speak about these issues on different forums. I also urge everyone to speak about the pain and agony that filmmakers have to go through in such situations, we would truly appreciate it”.

The film features Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal, and delves into real-life situations involving blind faith and occult practices in India’s hinterlands. He further mentioned, “The idea of Charak was born from my long-standing fascination with faith and the powerful rituals that exist in the hinterlands of our country. During my travels, I witnessed the intensity and emotional depth surrounding the traditional Charak festival, and it stayed with me. Over time, that lived experience evolved into a story exploring belief, devotion, and the fine line between faith and fear. That is how Charak slowly took shape and eventually became a film”. Kerala High Court Stays ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Release, Movie Halted for 15 Days Over Communal Harmony Concerns.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is directed by Shieladitya Moulik, produced by Dhaval Gada and Sipping Tea Cinemas, in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt serving as the associate producer.

