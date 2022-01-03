Taipei [Taiwan], January 3 (ANI): A gas explosion has occurred at a restaurant in Taiwan's Taichung in which one person has sustained injuries, local news reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, according to Taiwan News.

According to Taichung City Fire Bureau, a fire was occurred at a lu wei (a type of braised dish) shop in the north district at 8:44 am. The fire bureau deployed 12 fire trucks, 39 firefighters, and an ambulance, Taiwan News reported citing CNA.

As per a firefighter, the explosion occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. A 43-year-old female employee suffered second-degree burns on her feet, while the three people who were on the third floor were unharmed. (ANI)

