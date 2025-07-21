Tel Aviv [Israel] July 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel shared a video Sunday night showing Gazans cheering while receiving humanitarian aid under the watch of Israeli soldiers. According to Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, the soldiers were under orders not to fire, and no shots were fired during the delivery.

"The civilians began welcoming and cheering for our soldiers, as if they saw in them life after darkness," he tweeted. "Those who lived under Hamas's lies know that our soldiers and our presence are a source of hope."

The footage came a day after the IDF confirmed troops had opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians near Gaza City late Saturday, claiming the group posed a threat. While the military acknowledged casualties, it disputed the death toll reported by the Hamas-run health ministry and said the incident occurred about one kilometre from the aid distribution site after it had closed for the night. The army blamed the chaos on Hamas, stressing that it does not target civilians and seeks to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

