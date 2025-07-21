Santiago, July 21: A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Chile's San Antonio province on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was 47 kilometres from Colchane area, at a depth of 121.1 km kilometres, the USGS said. No casualties or material damage were reported. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Kishtwar, No Casualties Reported.

Chile is highly prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Ring of Fire. In 2010, a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by a tsunami, struck central and southern Chile, killing around 500 people.

