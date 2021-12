New York [US], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The General Assembly on Friday approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations (UN) of about 3.122 billion US dollars.

The 2022 budget is slightly lower than that of the previous year.

The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

The world body has a separate budget for its peacekeeping operations. The peacekeeping budget is 6.38 billion dollars for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022.

The regular budget covers the calendar year. (ANI/Xinhua)

