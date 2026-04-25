New York [US], April 25 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George on Saturday met with Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly on global fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George had a productive meeting with President of the United Nations General Assembly Ms. Annalena Baerbock on diverse issues, including peace and security, development, reformed multilateralism and the global fight against terrorism."

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Earlier on Friday, George held talks on threats of terrorism with Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met Mr. Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, and discussed India's strong cooperation with United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in countering the threat of terrorism."

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India has reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during a high-level meeting at the United Nations.

According to Jaiswal, George met the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN." He added, "Secretary (West) underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism."

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The spokesperson further said that both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting a greater voice to the Global South, which the spokesperson said, "India has consistently championed" through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He further said, "Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund."

Earlier on April 20 (local time), India pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting at the UN. (ANI)

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