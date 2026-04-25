NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 25: Euronics India has wrapped up Season 3 of the Euronics Corporate Cricket League (ECCL), bringing together over 200 companies across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai in a growing sport-led initiative focused on workplace engagement and cross-industry collaboration.

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At a time when the popularity of the Indian Premier League has reinforced cricket's ability to bring people together across cities, industries and communities, corporate cricket leagues are emerging as a new way for brands and businesses to create stronger employee engagement and industry relationships. In India, cricket has increasingly moved beyond being just a sport to becoming a platform for connection, identity and shared experiences, and ECCL reflects that same shift within the corporate ecosystem.

The Mumbai leg marked the culmination of the multi-city tournament, featuring 24 teams competing across 23 matches. Over the season, ECCL saw participation from companies spanning real estate, architecture, design and allied corporate sectors, with 20 to 50 organisations participating in each city edition. Leading brands such as K Raheja Corp, Sobha Limited, CBRE, Prestige Group, Colliers, Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield and Space Matrix were among the participants.

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Moving beyond conventional networking formats such as meetings, exhibitions and conferences, ECCL is positioned as a sport-led platform that enables professionals to build relationships outside formal business settings. By bringing teams together on the field rather than across boardrooms, the initiative creates a more informal and collaborative environment for engagement across the ecosystem.

Delhi NCR saw the highest participation with 48 teams, where Design Forum International emerged as champions and Proion Consultants finished as runners-up. In Bengaluru, Team Zyeta secured the title, with Team CBRE as runners-up, while Hyderabad hosted 16 teams, with RK Interiors CFS (India) Pvt Ltd emerging as champions and Interia finishing as runners-up. The Mumbai finale saw Architect Hafeez Contractor crowned champions, with HOSMAC India Pvt. Ltd. finishing as runners-up.

Speaking on the conclusion of Season 3, Viknesh Jain said: "Cricket has always had a unique ability to bring people together in India and the IPL has shown how the sport can create a sense of community, identity and engagement far beyond the game itself. ECCL brings that same spirit into the corporate world. What started as a cricket tournament has steadily evolved into a platform where professionals step away from formal roles, connect more openly and build stronger business relationships. The scale we are seeing today, with participation from over 200 companies across four cities, reflects a growing need for more human, experience-led ways of building business ecosystems."

Abhishek Jain added: "What makes ECCL work is the shift in context. When architects, developers, consultants and corporate teams come together on the field, conversations change and hierarchies dissolve. It creates a more natural way for people to connect, which is often difficult to achieve in formal business environments. Increasingly, brands are recognising that cricket can be a powerful platform not only for visibility, but also for building stronger communities within and around their organisations."

Over three seasons, ECCL has steadily evolved into a platform that brings together diverse industry voices through shared experiences, reinforcing Euronics' focus on building communities alongside its core business.

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