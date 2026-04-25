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Politics INDIA ‘Delhi Ka Rahman Dakait’: BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Alleges ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ After AAP Chief Shifts to New Bungalow Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new type-VII government bungalow a "Sheesh Mahal part two." Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by opting for luxuries in his bungalow.

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New Delhi, April 25: Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new type-VII government bungalow a "Sheesh Mahal part two." Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by opting for luxuries in his bungalow.

The BJP leader said, "One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi's Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two." "He made sheesh mahal that too at the time when Delhi's public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people," he added. ‘BJP Has Once Again Betrayed Punjabis’: Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Bharatiya Janata Party After AAP Split in Rajya Sabha.

He recalled Kejriwal's promise of leading a life of a common man without using government facilities, and said, "Now, when he got a new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. When the pictures of it came out, we were astonished. The man who said he would live simply today lives in a luxurious manner. This is a government-allocated house, but the money invested in this house is not government funds. Last time he said that the PWD invested the money, but in this house, every penny invested is private money. His own bedroom is looking like Goa's 7-star hotel room. There are a total of five bedrooms." Remaining AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha: Who Stays After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP With 6 Others?.

BJP Attacks Kejriwal, Calls New Bungalow ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ in Delhi

Delhi: Minister Parvesh Verma says, "For many years in Delhi, they kept going to court saying, 'Give me a house, give me a house, I want a bungalow, I want a bungalow.' And when they got a bungalow, where we found out yesterday that they have shifted, 95 Lodhi Estate. When its… pic.twitter.com/O6YUM8Q68f — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2026

This comes after former Delhi CM shifted to a new Type-VII government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate in the national capital. The "Sheesh Mahal" allegations first surfaced last year after the BJP accused him of excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow. The BJP had also filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

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