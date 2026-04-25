Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), in collaboration with World Athletics, is conducting a five-day Course Measurement Workshop in Bangalore from 20th to 24th April, aimed at strengthening technical expertise in road race measurement across India. This specialised, invitation-only workshop has brought together a select group of 14 participants from across the country to undergo intensive training in globally recognised course measurement standards for road races, which is the fastest growing sport in India, according to a release.

Between these participants, they have nearly 90 races with a participation of half a million people from Ladakh in the north to Kochi in the south to Ahmedabad in the west to Tawang in the East. Course measurement is a critical component in distance running, ensuring that race distances are accurate, credible, and compliant with international benchmarks. This is essential for the validity of race results, athlete performances, and qualification for global competitions.

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Once such systems and practices are in place, any new World record is set, or a prevailing record is broken, it will be recognised, ratified and upheld by the foremost authorities in the world of distance running - AIMS and World Athletics. The workshop covers both theoretical and practical aspects of course measurement, including principles and standards, bicycle calibration techniques, on-ground course measurement, data analysis, reporting, and final evaluation. Participants are being trained in accordance with World Athletics protocols, with certification based on attendance, performance in assessments, and submission of valid measurement reports. The initiative is expected to develop a new cohort of trained and accredited course measurers in India, enhancing the quality and credibility of road races nationwide.

The workshop is being conducted by Hugh Jones, winner of the 1982 London Marathon, Secretary of AIMS, course measurer for the London Olympics and many other world-renowned races, including Mumbai Marathon.

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"Accurate course measurement is fundamental to the integrity of our sport. As road running continues to expand globally, it is essential that races in India adhere to consistent international standards and make it a destination for road races for international participants," says the legend.

Rajesh Vetcha, AIMS-India board member, took the initiative to organise this workshop and is of the opinion that, "India with nearly 1100 timed races and with road running being the fastest growing sport, course measurement is one of the integral aspects of the race and is the foundation of credibility in distance running." As India's running ecosystem continues to grow rapidly, it is imperative that we build strong technical capabilities aligned with global standards. With just three certified course measurers currently in India, this workshop is a significant step towards developing a skilled pool of certified measurers who will strengthen the integrity and global recognition of races across the country. Workshops like this play a vital role in developing skilled measurers and ensuring that athletes everywhere can compete on courses they can trust. With the rapid growth of distance running and marathon culture in India, such capacity-building initiatives are crucial to aligning Indian races with global best practices. The workshop will also emphasise safety protocols, including mandatory helmet use during field exercises and hands-on training using specialised equipment such as calibrated bicycles and Jones Counters. This initiative reinforces AIMS and World Athletics' commitment to share technical expertise, information, knowledge and supporting the continued growth of distance running in India.

The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races also known as AIMS with its headquarters in Greece is the foremost body in distance running worldwide with 470 member races across 123 countries, in association with World Athletics, formerly International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF), Monaco, the international governing body for the sport of athletics, on all matters relating to international road races, foresees a tremendous potential in India for the growth of distance running as a sport and foundational fitness activity.

AIMS-India has 28 members and is the largest member of AIMS worldwide. This workshop was supported by Karnataka Athletic Association, Karnataka Tourism, Procam, Decathlon and 42kms (an apparel brand). (ANI)

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