Tbilisi [Georgia], October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Friday reported 3,270 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 652,677, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 1,298 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 608,861.

Also Read | US Allows Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers To Enter the Country From November 8.

Twenty-six people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,396.

The NCDC said 38,093 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the country.

Also Read | Pakistan's New Social Media Rules Give More Powers to Govt, Companies To Be Fined Up to Rs 500 Million for Violations.

As of Friday, the country had administered a total of 1,899,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)