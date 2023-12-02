New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Saturday visited the German Christmas Market organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the German Embassy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The German Ambassador said: "This is a fun market. This is my second time... It is beautiful and spacious. Full of people and nice things. It is a wonderful opportunity to spend one's Saturday afternoon... I bought embroidered napkins from Bengal, Kashmiri Christmas decorations and I also bought some tea... It is a great opportunity to buy Christmas presents..."

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.6 on Richter Scale Hits Mindanao; Tsunami Warning Issued.

Ackermann recently said India, and Germany have had wonderful cooperation so far and a great future awaits the two countries.

"I see a great future. We have a wonderful cooperation so far. I see great room for intensified cooperation when it comes to business and more investments...I see more activities in the field of green and sustainable development, we have a partnership together...I see a great chance in migration...We have concluded a migration mobility partnership with the Indian government," the German Ambassador said while speaking on India-Germany ties.

Also Read | As Economy Tanks, Turkish Companies Eye Egypt.

Ackermann was in Delhi's Nehru Park for the G20 tree plantation ceremony.

He further said that the current geopolitical circumstances are very difficult. "Under these circumstances, the Indian presidency did a miracle in coming up with this declaration, covering all important aspects in a very satisfactory way...I have to congratulate the Indian presidency for this declaration which is a meaningful declaration that sets the tone for the future G20 presidencies." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)