World News | German Chancellor Scholz Calls for Faster Progress Toward Ending Russia's War on Ukraine

Frankfurt (Germany), Sep 8 (AP) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agree that Russia should be included in a future peace conference aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He called for stepped up efforts to solve the conflict.

A previous peace conference June 15-16 in Switzerland ended with 78 countries expressing support for Ukraine's “territorial integrity” but otherwise left the path forward unclear. Russia did not participate.

“I believe that now is the moment when we must discuss how we get out of this war situation faster than the current impression is,” Scholz said in an interview with Germany's ZDF public television aired Sunday.

“There will certainly be a further peace conference, and the president and I agree that it must be one with Russia present,” Scholz said.

Scholz is facing more political discontent at home over his government's support including money and weapons for Ukraine after populist parties that oppose arming Ukraine did well in state elections September 1 at the expense of parties in his three-party governing coalition.

Some members of his Social Democratic Party have also called for more emphasis on diplomacy toward Russia.

